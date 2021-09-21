CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BCM Resources Closes Financing

 7 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / BCM Resources Corporation (TSX-V:B), announces closing of a Non-Brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of C$1,100,000 through the issuance of 10,000,000 units ('Units') priced at C$0.11 per Unit. Each unit comprised of one common share of the Company (a 'Share')...

Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF)(FRA:C36) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') today announced the financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2021. All amounts in this news release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Q1 2022 highlights. Total assets increased by...
Tego Cyber Inc. Provides Fiscal 2021 Year-End Business Update

Reports on successful beta testing of Tego Threat Intelligence Platform and rapid progress towards upcoming commercial launch. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
Murchison Announces $4,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) today announced that, subject to all regulatory approvals, it intends to raise $4,000,000 in a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement'), with the net proceeds directed towards drilling at the HPM nickel/copper/cobalt property in Eastern Quebec, working capital and administrative expenses.
Snipp Interactive Inc. Executes Renewal Contracts with 4 Marquee Clients Worth USD $1.12MM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp', the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has executed renewal contracts with 4 current marquee clients worth USD $1.12MM. Apart from continuing to validate the successful use and deployment of the Company's proprietary SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement) Platform, these renewals and their respective use cases demonstrate the depth and breadth of the SnippCARE Platform and its underlying modular components:
State
Utah State
Organto to Acquire Beeorganic BV

Expands Specialty Line of Fairtrade Organic Bananas. VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ('Organto' or 'the Company'), a leading provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent ('LOI') to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Beeorganic B.V. ('Beeorganic'), a privately held Dutch corporation. Beeorganic is a year-round provider of fresh fairtrade organic bananas with sales in the Netherlands, Belgium and France. Closing of the transaction is subject to completion of final due diligence, definitive agreements and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Diamcor Announces Continued Progress on Growth Objectives

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today that its Phase one upgrade objective, completed ahead of schedule, is demonstrating its ability to achieve the targeted 100% increase in processing volumes at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the 'Project'). The upgrades are also expected to achieve the added benefit of reducing operating costs on a per ton basis through a reduction in plant consumables and maintenance. Further refinements are expected to continue over the coming weeks to ensure the full potential of these new upgrades is realized. The Company sees the completion of this initial phase as an important milestone which was required to enable it to achieve its long-term growth objectives. With Phase one complete, the focus will now be on advancing a larger Phase two upgrade, which is aimed at supporting the Company's additional growth plans.
Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Addition of the RG Investment Group

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce the addition of the RG Investment Group led by Chad Brown, Managing Director. Chad Brown is Co-Founder and...
Codebase Ventures Inc. Announces First Closing of Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ('Codebase' or the 'Company') (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) announces it has completed a first closing of a non-brokered private placement of up to $2,000,000. The Company accepted subscriptions for 6,075,000 units at a price of $0.105 per unit, for gross proceeds of $637,875. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.15 for a period of two years from the date of closing, subject to the option of the Company to accelerate the expiry date in the event that its shares trade at $0.40 or more for 10 consecutive days.
Longford Capital’s $250 Million Closes Litigation Finance Fund

Chicago-based litigation finance firm Longford Capital says it has raised $682 million to close its third private fund, signaling that investors continue to view litigation as a ripe asset for returns. The figure includes $434 million that Bloomberg Law reported in January, meaning Longford added about $250 million in additional...
Transactions & Financings: Healthpeak Closes $3B Credit Facility; Benedictine’s $132M Refinancing

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) has more credit at its disposal. The Denver-based real estate investment trust (REIT) announced on Monday that it closed on a new unsecured revolving credit facility, with commitments totaling $3 billion. The facility reduces Healthpeak’s borrowing costs and extends the maturity date to Jan. 30, 2026. Furthermore, the REIT controls two six-month maturity extensions, subject to certain conditions.
CopperBank Closes $5 Million Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / CopperBank Resources Corp. ('CopperBank' or the 'Company') (CSE:CBK) announces that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the 'Offering') of units of the Company (the 'Units') at a price of $0.40 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $5,000,000.
Vineyard Wind closes financing, plans to start hiring for construction

The hiring and training for onshore and offshore construction of the Vineyard Wind I project can begin in the coming days and weeks now that the Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners joint venture has secured $2.3 billion to finance its construction. Vineyard Wind announced Wednesday that its first project,...
Golden Dawn Receives Airborne Geophysics Results, Phoenix Drill Targets Now Being Identified

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRA:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRF), ('Golden Dawn' or the 'Company'), announces that it has now received the results of its airborne geophysical survey over it's Greenwood Precious Metals project in southeastern British Columbia. 'The contractor, Geotech Ltd., reports that numerous...
Allvue Systems postpones its IPO over adverse market conditions

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. , a Florida-based technology provider for investment managers, said Wednesday it has decided to postpone its initial public offering because of adverse market conditions. The major indexes suffered steep losses on Tuesday with the S&P 500 seeing its worst day since May 12. Stocks sold off as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve moving away from the accommodative policy it set during the early months of the pandemic on concerns over elevated inflation. Allvue said its decision to postpone came "despite receiving strong interest and positive indications from the broader institutional investor market." The company was aiming to raise
SOHM Receives Repeat New Order From Private Label Customer

SOHM also updates about new information and the new order. CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / SOHM, Inc. (the 'Company') (OTC PINK:SHMN), generic Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories announced today that the Company has received a new repeat order for prescription skincare topical products in-line with its B2B strategy.
BitcoinVend Announces New Crypto Mobile Application Built on Fireblocks' Infrastructure

EDEN ISLAND, SEYCHELLES / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / BitcoinVend has joined the likes of Revolut, Wirex, and PrimeTrust by leveraging the global industry standard for digital asset security, Fireblocks, for their crypto mobile application. Built on Fireblocks' MPC technology, BitcoinVend plans to enable users to securely access their...
American Manganese Successfully Upcycles EV Battery Black Mass into NMC-811 Cathode Precursor

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) is pleased to report the successful upcycling of lithium-ion battery black mass into NMC-811 (nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide) cathode precursor, using AMY's RecycLiCo™ closed-loop process. These results are a continuation of earlier success where the Company upcycled the same black mass sample into NMC-622, as announced in the Company's August 24, 2021 news release.
