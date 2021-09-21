Tyler Motte Recovering From Surgery
Heading into the 2020 bubble playoffs, many fans around the league may have never noticed Vancouver Canucks forward Tyler Motte. He had registered just 38 points in 187 games to that point in his career, bouncing from Chicago to Columbus to Vancouver as a depth player moving in and out of the lineup. But in that condensed postseason, Motte made a name for himself with endless energy and a few well-timed goals, helping the Canucks reach game seven of the second round.www.prohockeyrumors.com
