This Fall Is FPS Heaven – Unlocked 512

By Ryan McCaffrey
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattlefield 2042's short delay has set up a heck of a Fall/holiday season for first-person shooter fans. We discuss each of the five major FPS games out between now and the end of the year: Far Cry 6, Back 4 Blood, Call of Duty: Vanguard, the aforementioned Battlefield 2042, and Halo Infinite. And please welcome back guest panelist NeoGameSpark!

www.ign.com

gamespew.com

Industria is a Surreal FPS Set in a Brutalist City, and It’s Out This Month

Industria‘s trailer may be less than a minute long, but that’s all we needed to have our attention piqued. A first-person shooter set in the fictional city of Hakavik, Industria takes place the day before the fall of the Berlin Wall. Hakavik mirrors East Berlin’s brualist architecture – but it’s fused with futuristic technology, including strange apparatus and robots.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Surreal FPS Industria Release Date Announced

Developer Bleakmill and publisher Headup Games have announced an Industria release date. The surreal first-person shooter is hitting PC via Steam, Epic, and GOG later this month, promising to blend a deep narrative with satisfying gunplay. What is Industria?. Set in 1989 on the eve of the Berlin Wall's fall,...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Roblox FPS Unlocker – How to Download and Install

Trying to figure out how to download and install the Roblox FPS Unlocker? This little tool is surprisingly simple to get and while it does offer a small advantage in some of the more competitive games like Arsenal, the Roblox team confirmed that FPS unlockers are 100% allowed at RDC 2019. You may be asking why you even should use it? Roblox is capped at 60 FPS for all of its games even though many players have computers more than good enough to run them at far higher frame rates. This FPS Unlocker allows any Roblox game to run at a higher frame rate and gives you back the performance you paid for. Here’s everything we know on how to download and install the Roblox FPS Unlocker.
VIDEO GAMES
slythergames.com

Deathloop – How to Unlock Outfits

Deathloop’s aesthetic is heavily inspired by it being set in the 1960s where you can get all sorts of stylish outfits for Colt and Julianna. Anything from nice turtlenecks and suits to polka dot dresses. Continue reading our guide on how to unlock new outfits below. How to Unlock Outfits...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Fps#Halo Infinite#Xbox Series S#Ign
segmentnext.com

How to Unlock Outfits in Deathloop

In Deathloop, Colt and Julianna both have different abilities and weapons that can be upgraded. Along with all this, you can also unlock and change outfits in Deathloop. Outfits in Deathloop, however, are cosmetic only, and they do not provide any bonuses. In this guide, we will explain how to unlock outfits in Deathloop.
APPAREL
nerdreactor.com

World War 3 FPS Shares Authentic Uniforms & Customization Options

The FPS genre is huge, and Call of Duty and Battlefield are two big franchises in the genre. Call of Duty has authentic military outfits, but it has also introduced very stylish outfits that can start to feel out of place in a military shooter. For FPS fans who want more authentic shooters, World War 3 may be the FPS game for them. MY.GAMES and The Farm 51 has released a new video that shows off the customization options, military uniforms, new UI, and exclusive cosmetics for veteran players.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

War Thunder: Update 2.9.0.33 Improves FPS and Game Stability

Gaijin Entertainment released the massive Direct Hit update for War Thunder last week. They are now focusing on making sure that the game is as stable as it can be. Thus, the newly released update has improved the game’s smoothness and stability, and also introduced numerous bug fixes. Improved FPS...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Future Warfare FPS Battlefield 2042 Has Been Delayed Until November

Battlefield 2042’s futuristic warfare is about to become a little less futuristic. Only by a month, admittedly, but it’s been confirmed that while it was set for an October release, Battlefield 2042 won’t see the light of day until November 19th this year. The news came as a statement published by the game’s development team, posted to Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

OlliOlli World Will Have 120 FPS On PS5, New Biome Detailed

Developer Roll7 has revealed that the upcoming OlliOlli World on PS5 will offer a silky-smooth 120 FPS option for players to indulge in, as well as lifting the wraps off a new biome, Burntrock. The game is also coming to the PS4, although the PS5 version will be the place...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

From Earth to Heaven Review

Games have always been around to to serve a higher purpose, and from the very beginning that was to entertain. An addictive diversion from modern-day living. A place where you could be anyone you want, whether that be a space captain wandering the universe, a crack commander of the everlasting war, or just an adventurer looking for treasure. Lately, though the whole gaming experience has become much more complex with many genres competing for space; narrative adventures, sports, multiplayer, and most recently the relaxing zen type experience. Games like the Aery series are meant to relax your mind, taking you to faraway places without any fear of dying or needing a goal. From Earth to Heaven is the latest addition to this growing market and I got the chance to leave my worries at the doorstep and step in.
VIDEO GAMES
techstartups.com

StickyLock reveals ‘Glitch’ Mechanic for the new Multiplayer FPS Histera: Fall of Human teaser trailer

You probably never heard of StickyLock Games, an Amsterdam, Netherlands-based gaming startup that creates digital experiences using both Augmented and Virtual Reality. The company builds user-friendly applications for businesses, educational institutions, and games. Early this year, StickyLock announced it was looking to create a game-changing first-person shooter called Histera, an intense, innovative multiplayer FPS.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

PlayStation Plus October 2021: Golf, kombat and an FPS

PlayStation Plus October 2021 free games have seemingly been leaked ahead of a planned confirmation by Sony — we’ve got details of the three new freebies to players across both PS4 and PS5 next month. Just like last month, news of October’s titles comes by way of Dealabs and have...
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

The Latest Trailer For The Space-Themed FPS Boundary Shows Off In-Space Combat

Sometime soon – meaning at any point between now and the end of the year – Studio Surgical Scalpels and Skystone Games’ FPS Boundary is slated to launch. When it launches, players will take on the role of an astronaut aboard an Earth-orbiting space station, only with the twist that they’re heavily armed with projectile-firing weapons.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Stride Dev Launches Free Demo For Superpowered PC VR FPS, Outlier

Stride developer Joy Way has yet another demo for another VR game. This time it’s superpowered first-person shooter, Outlier. A free demo for the game launched on Steam last week, and you can see the new trailer for the game below. Outlier is described as an adventure roguelite in which players pair an arsenal of weapons with powers like throwable fireballs. Cast as one of humanity’s last survivors, players arrive in a new solar system in search of a new home, only to find a deadly alien race looking to destroy everything.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What New World server is Asmongold in?

New World is finally launched, and players will be looking to decide on the right server for them and their friends to group up and adventure together. When making this decision, you’ll likely want to know what the server population will look like or if there are any large streamers joining in on the action.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wiki Guide

Wardens are special Pokemon trainers in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Each Warden is tasked with looking after a special Noble Pokemon. Something is causing these Noble Pokemon to become enraged, fly into a frenzy, and becoming difficult to handle, so the Wardens may call upon you to assist them!. Warden Mai.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get New World Twitch drops, Vinespun weapon skins

Though New World fans were expecting an earlier release, Amazon Game Studio eventually decided to postpone the game’s launch for around a month to iron out all the minor bugs and provide the best gameplay experience at release. Twitch drops will be available to celebrate the title’s launch, allowing players...
VIDEO GAMES

