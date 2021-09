JUPITER, FL – September 23, 2021 – On Saturday, September 25, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will begin roadway improvements as part of the U.S. 1 Bridge Replacement Project. Residents can expect nighttime lane closures from 9:30 pm to 6:30 am Sunday through Saturday on U.S. 1, Indiantown Road, Alternate A1A, Old Dixie Highway and South Beach Road. These closures are to allow for roadway improvements including adding turn lanes, shifting intersections, adding a traffic signal, lengthening a turn lane, adding traffic monitoring devices and minor bridge repairs to the Alternate A1A bridge. During this first phase of work, FDOT is also installing the foundations for the replacement bridge. Residents near the bridge should anticipate heightened noise levels during pile drive activities, which will occur during daytime hours.

JUPITER, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO