CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Mitch Lightfoot: Dreams to Reality

kuathletics.com
 9 days ago

Super-senior Mitch Lightfoot dreamed to get a call from Jayhawk Coach Bill Self when he was growing up. He spent most of his life in Arizona, but his family’s KU roots have always played a big part in who he is. Dreams have turned into reality for Lightfoot, and he has been a part of three Big 12 Jayhawk championship teams and a Final Four appearance in 2018. Lightfoot has treasured the big games and everything that has happened on the floor. He knows he has experienced some special things. Now that he is in his sixth year on campus, Lightfoot’s wisdom about Kansas and how Jayhawk basketball can shape the rest of his life is starting to come into focus.

kuathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nebraska AD Shares Honest Admission On Scott Frost

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost came into the 2021 season needing a strong year in order to build the trust of the Cornhuskers fanbase and hold onto his job. Through five games, he hasn’t quite delivered. Nebraska is off to a 2-3 start, but many around the program feel like...
NEBRASKA STATE
kuathletics.com

🏐 Jayhawks Defeat Roos, 3-1, in Opening Round of Jayhawk Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – It took a set but Kansas volleyball got clicking as the Jayhawks came from behind to defeat Kansas City 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-18) in the opening round of the Jayhawk Classic at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena Thursday. Kansas won its fourth-consecutive match of the season...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Jayhawks concede to Baylor at home

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Jayhawks conceded to Baylor at home in Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The University of Kansas football team lost at home 45-7 on Saturday afternoon to Baylor in Lawrence. Baylor started off with a strong 7-0 lead in the first quarter. KU...
LAWRENCE, KS
chatsports.com

Rock Chalk Podcast: Previewing Baylor Bears at Kansas Jayhawks Football

The Kansas Jayhawks open Big 12 play at home against the Baylor Bears this weekend. While there hasn’t been very many games between now and when we previewed the Bears in the pre-season, enough has happened to warrant bringing Kendall Kaut of Our Daily Bears back on to give us an update on the Bears. We talk about what we’ve learned from the first two games of the season and then talk about the teams joining the conference before finishing up with some basketball talk.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Arizona State
kuathletics.com

🏐 Kansas Hosts Jayhawk Classic Sept. 16-18

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball hosts the Jayhawk Classic, Sept. 16-18, at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. KU (5-3) will play Kansas City (8-1) on Sept. 16, at 6:30 p.m. CT, Missouri State (7-2) on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. and Albany (3-7) Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. All three...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT

Jayhawks fall to Bears in conference opener

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Baylor Bears gave KU Football its first home loss of the season on Saturday. Both the offense and defense struggled in the Jayhawks’ 45-7 loss Saturday. A couple Jayhawks players did make some plays, though. Kenny Logan Jr. had eight tackles, seven solo. He also forced...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Enter Coaches Poll at No. 24

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Fresh off a co-championship at the Gopher Invitational this past week, the Kansas Men’s Golf program is ranked No. 24 in the most recent Division I Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. The Jayhawks earned co-champion honors with Notre Dame this past week, shooting -14 over the 54-hole event at...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Self
kuathletics.com

🎾 Jayhawk Tennis Returns to Action with Split Weekend Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Tennis will be back in action this weekend in a pair of locations as the Jayhawks will compete in Oklahoma at the Tulsa UTR and at the North Carolina Invitational in Chapel Hill, N.C. Both events will run from Friday-Sunday, September 24-26. Traveling to North Carolina for the Jayhawks will be Sonia Smagina, Malkia Ngounoue, Tiffany Lagarde and Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez. Kansas will be one of 14 teams competing in the invitational, which has a loaded field including seven teams ranked in the Top 25 at the end of the 2021 spring campaign. The tournament will be hosted by UNC at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Courts in Chapel Hill, with play beginning at 8 a.m. (ET) on Friday and 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
LAWRENCE, KS
localsportsjournal.com

MCC Jayhawks volleyball tops Lake Michigan College

Muskegon Community College Jayhawks secured a victory over Lake Michigan College on Thursday. MCC gave up the opening set, but followed up with the next three, winning 20-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-12. Reilly Murphy was the point leader for the Jayhawks making 26 kills and 18 digs. Bridget McHugh had 10...
MUSKEGON, MI
kuathletics.com

🏈 Jayhawks Drop Home Contest to Bears

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Baylor Bears used a big second half to top the Kansas Jayhawks 45-7 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The game marked the Big 12 opener for both teams. Kansas fell to 1-2 on the season and 0-1 in conference play. Baylor is now 3-0 overall and 1-0 in conference.
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏐 Kansas Volleyball to Open Big 12 Play at Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Riding a six-match winning streak, Kansas Volleyball opens Big 12 conference play this weekend with a trip to Lubbock, Texas, to face Texas Tech in matches on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25, at United Supermarkets Arena. Both matches begin at 6 p.m. and will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jayhawker#Basketball#Jayhawk Coach Bill Self#Ku
kuathletics.com

⚽ Jayhawks Drop Hard Fought Game to No. 8 TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kansas fell in its conference opener 1-0 on Thursday night at No. 8 TCU. The lone goal of the match came at the beginning of the second half in the 47th minute. “I thought we really played well today,” said head coach Mark Francis. “For the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kuathletics.com

🏈 Kansas Has Big Offensive Night in Setback to Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – The Kansas Jayhawks totaled 530 yards of offense and had a strong performance from quarterback Jason Bean, but the Duke Blue Devils outlasted the Jayhawks 52-33 at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Jayhawks dropped to 1-3 on the season, while Duke moved to 3-1. Bean completed 19 of...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT

Jayhawks focus on tackling before Duke

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU is playing its last nonconference game Saturday. The Jayhawks are at Duke. Head coach Lance Leipold noticed a lot of mistakes in the past game versus Baylor, but said the team is doing well with ball security and limiting penalties. However, his big emphasis is tackling....
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
kuathletics.com

⛳ Jayhawks Head to Colorado for Golfweek Red Sky Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s golf will compete in its third tournament of the fall at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic, Sept. 27-29, at Red Sky Golf Club, in Wolcott, Colorado, located near Vail. Red Sky Golf Club measures 6,257 yards with a par 72. The 54-hole tournament will feature...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🎾 Kansas Tennis Has Strong Weekend Showing

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Tennis competed in two locations over the weekend, sending four individuals to the North Carolina Invitational in Chapel Hill, N.C., while Julia Deming competed in Tulsa at the September UTR. Deming went 2-1 in Tulsa, getting a 7-5, 6-3 win over Arina Sorokina of Oral...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏈 Jayhawks Head to Iowa State for Conference Battle with Cyclones

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks (1-3, 0-1 Big 12) head to Ames, Iowa to take on the Iowa State Cyclones (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 2, in what will be the second conference game and the first on the road for the Jayhawks this season. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. on FS1 with Erin Collins (PxP) and Devin Gardner (Analyst) on the call.
IOWA STATE
ocolly.com

Dowell dominates as Cowgirls defeat Jayhawks

The offense is finally starting to shine. Oklahoma State defeated Kansas 3-1 to make its Big 12 record 1-1. A large factor in the recent offensive breakthrough for the Cowgirls is the play of junior forward Olyvia Dowell. Dowell has scored three of OSU’s last four goals, all of which have come in the team's first two Big 12 contests.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy