🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Mitch Lightfoot: Dreams to Reality

Super-senior Mitch Lightfoot dreamed to get a call from Jayhawk Coach Bill Self when he was growing up. He spent most of his life in Arizona, but his family’s KU roots have always played a big part in who he is. Dreams have turned into reality for Lightfoot, and he has been a part of three Big 12 Jayhawk championship teams and a Final Four appearance in 2018. Lightfoot has treasured the big games and everything that has happened on the floor. He knows he has experienced some special things. Now that he is in his sixth year on campus, Lightfoot’s wisdom about Kansas and how Jayhawk basketball can shape the rest of his life is starting to come into focus.