James Gordon Hanson
James Gordon Hanson, age 86 of Waseca, died on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Lake Shore Inn in Waseca. Born on January 2, 1935, in La Crosse, Wis., he was the son of Leonard and Stella (Ottum) Hanson. He graduated from Harmony High School in 1952 and went on to attend Luther College before enlisting in the U.S. Army. Following his honorable discharge, James continued his education at South Dakota State University where he received his pharmacy degree. He married Nancy Deckert on September 2, 1961.fillmorecountyjournal.com
