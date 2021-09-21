“Murder on the Yard” blends HBCU culture with Mystery Thrills
It can (and has) been said that some of the best stories mirror reality in a way that helps us reflect back on our own lives. This is the goal Detroit-based author Tracie E. Christian had in mind with her latest novel “Murder on the Yard – The Black College Sabbatical 20 years later.” This is Christian’s ninth novel, and the fourth in her Black College Sabbatical series, which follows a group of friends at an HBCU as they navigate school life and personal issues.www.blac.media
