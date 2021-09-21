CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Tagovailoa, Terrapins had poise tested in win over Illinois

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Despite a second half full of mistakes, Maryland prevailed in its Big Ten football opener at Illinois last week. The Terrapins seem to be making strides in coach Michael Locksley’s third season. Last week’s game showed how vulnerable Maryland is when turnovers and penalties start to mount. But it also showed how smoothly quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and his receivers can operate if the Terps avoid those mistakes. Tagovailoa has completed 75.5% of his passes this season — without an interception. Dontay Demus leads the Big Ten with 113 yards receiving per game.

Grading Maryland football's positions after its win over Illinois

Maryland football grabbed a win by the skin of its teeth when it traveled to take on Illinois this past Friday night. With the help of senior kicker Joseph Petrino’s leg from 32-yards out as time expired, the Terps captured a gritty 20-17 win over the Fighting Illini to remain undefeated in 2021.
thechampaignroom.com

Scouting Report: Maryland Terrapins

Following the brutal non-conference road loss to the Virginia Cavaliers last weekend, the Illinois Fighting Illini return home this Friday to face off against another east coast foe: the Maryland Terrapins. Maryland comes into the game having won its first two matchups of the season against the West Virginia Mountaineers and Howard Bison.
chatsports.com

QB Taulia Tagovailoa leads Maryland football to 37-16 win over Kent State, giving Terps a 4-0 start

COLLEGE PARK — It was Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s world, and Kent State was living in it Saturday afternoon. The junior signal-caller laid waste to the Golden Flashes defense, throwing for 384 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-16 victory at Capital One Field. Maryland is 4-0 and undefeated in its nonconference slate for the first time since 2016.
