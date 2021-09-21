CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Flyers’ Hayes has abdominal surgery, to miss start of season

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes has had abdominal surgery and is expected to miss six to eight weeks. The Flyers are set to open training camp this week, the preseason starts next week and Philadelphia plays the season opener Oct. 15 at home against Vancouver. The 29-year-old Hayes could miss roughly the first 10 games of the season. He scored 12 goals and had 31 points in 55 games last season in his second year with the Flyers. They could turn to 22-year-old Morgan Frost to take Hayes’ spot and strengthen the team in the middle.

