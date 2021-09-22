CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Chile court gives BHP's Cerro Colorado copper mine 90-day water pumping reprieve

By Fabian Cambero
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WKGPl_0c3fZqQV00
BHP's logo is projected on a screen during a round-table meeting with journalists in Tokyo, Japan, June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SANTIAGO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A Chilean court handed a reprieve to BHP's (BHP.AX) Cerro Colorado copper mine on Tuesday, agreeing to suspend a ban on it pumping water from an aquifer for 90 days as it prepares a fresh operational continuity plan.

After complaints by locals over the relatively small copper mine's impact on natural resources, the same First Environmental Court in July ruled that the operation must start again from scratch on seeking permits to operate. read more

In August, the court ordered "precautionary measures" that include ceasing groundwater extraction for 90 days from an aquifer near the mine, a ruling the company appealed.

The court ruled that the company could extract 54 liters per second of water for production purposes, "for a final term of 90 calendar days."

"Once that period has expired if the mine does not have approval for its environmental plan, the mining company will not continue to extract water," the court said in a statement.

It urged Chile's Environmental Assessment Service, which approves such plans, to conclude its assessment of the operation as soon as possible.

Cerro Colorado said in a statement that they are "working hard to obtain the positive environmental assessment within the timeframe set by the court."

Cerro Colorado, a small mine in BHP's Chilean portfolio, produced about 1.2% of Chile's total copper output in 2020.

Copper miners across Chile, the world's top producer of the red metal, have been forced in recent years to find alternative means to feed water to their operations as drought and receding aquifers have hampered operations. Many have sharply reduced use of continental freshwater or turned to desalination plants.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
mining.com

Peru road blockades force MMG to halt Las Bambas copper mine

Chinese miner MMG (HKG: 1208) will have to once again halt operations at its Las Bambas copper mine, one of Peru’s largest, as community protests in the nearby province of Chumbivilcas have affected supply logistics. The blockade on public roads along Peru’s major copper transport corridor has impacted the company’s...
WORLD
mining.com

Glencore mulling offers for CSA copper mine in Australia

Glencore’s (LON: GLEN) long-running campaign to sell its CSA copper mine in Australia’s New South Wales state may finally be coming to an end, as the miner confirmed on Friday it had received interest from bidders for a potential deal. The Swiss firm is expected to tap Bank of America...
INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

Sandfire signs $1.87bn deal to acquire Spanish copper mining complex

Australian mining firm Sandfire Resources has agreed to acquire the Minas De Aguas Teñidas (MATSA) copper mining complex in Spain in a $1.87bn deal. This binding sale and purchase agreement has been signed with global commodities trader Trafigura and Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala, which jointly own the MATSA. The...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
mining.com

Mining stocks carnage as iron ore, copper prices fall

According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $92.98 a tonne, down 8.7% from Friday’s closing. Prices have collapsed about 60% since hitting a record in May, and are below three figures for the first time in more than a year. China...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Chile lowers copper price estimate for 2021 on weak demand, US stimulus

Chile’s copper commission Cochilco has revised down its average copper price forecast for the year to $4.20 per pound from a previous estimate of $4.30 per pound on the back of slowing Chinese demand and expectations of an easing in US stimulus. Prices are expected to average $3.95 next year...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

BHP spent just half a day’s profit looking for copper last year

Copper might be BHP Group’s most prized metal, but the world’s biggest mining company spent little more than it earned in an average 12-hour period last year exploring for new deposits. The company spent just $53 million looking for the metal last year, when it posted record profit of $37.4...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Mining magnate parrying BHP bid expands stake in nickel miner

A bidding war for a small Canadian nickel miner is showing no signs of cooling as its largest shareholder, Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest, took a formal step to increase ownership. Forrest’s Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. said it notified Noront Resources Ltd. to swap its $15 million convertible loan for...
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Desalination#Water Resources#Water Pumping#Produced Water#Santiago#Chilean#First Environmental Court
miningnewsnorth.com

Kutcho rethinks Northern BC copper mine

Kutcho Copper Corp. Sept. 13 said it expects the feasibility study for its Kutcho copper-zinc project in Northern British Columbia to be completed in October. While this is later than originally planned, the company says the anticipated mine optimizations and improvements will be worth the wait. A 2017 prefeasibility study,...
METAL MINING
roselawgroupreporter.com

How the House reconciliation bill scraps Resolution Copper mine in Oak Flat

Oak Flat in 2020. Photo by Elias Butler Photography | Wikimedia/CC BY-SA 4.0. (Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Resolution Copper.) Proposals targeting specific areas for conservation in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and federal waters off Louisiana’s coast made their way into the gigantic budget reconciliation bill that Democrats are moving through Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Payson Roundup

Copper mine plan not popular with the public

The controversial effort to approve a massive copper mine in southern Gila County took another hit this week with release of an opinion poll showing that perhaps 74% of Arizonans polled oppose moving forward with the permit for the mine. The poll showed that most people opposed the mine even...
GILA COUNTY, AZ
resourceworld.com

Xanadu Mines drills 4 metres of 7.34% copper at Red Mountain, Mongolia

Xanadu Mines Ltd. [XAM-TSX, ASX; XANAF-OTC] provided an exploration update for the Red Mountain copper-gold porphyry district, a joint venture with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. (JOGMEC). Red Mountain is located within the Dornogovi Province of southern Mongolia, approximately 420 km southeast of Ulaanbaatar and 70 km west of the provincial centre of Sainshand.
METAL MINING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Reuters

Zambia mines minister slams Konkola Copper Mines liquidation process

LUSAKA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Zambia’s mines minister Paul Kabuswe on Monday criticised the previous administration’s push to liquidate Vedanta’s Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) unit, which sparked years of wrangling between the company and government. Vedanta and the Zambian government have been in a legal dispute over the mine and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Sydney think tank says China less generous toward Pacific

China gave significantly less aid to Pacific island nations in recent years despite Beijing’s diplomatic efforts to increase its influence in the region, according to a Sydney-based think tank.Chinese aid to the Pacific shrank by 31% in 2019 to $169 million, the Lowy Institute said in its annual Pacific Aid Map released Wednesday.Only the World Bank pulled back more that year, but that had been expected after aid tripled between 2017 and 2018 through an extraordinary burst of investment, said Jonathan Pryke, Pacific Islands program director at the international policy think tank.“There has been a consistent level of growing...
CHINA
AFP

China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla. At least 17 provinces and regions -- accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia. Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

German court hears damages claim over Brazil dam collapse

A Munich court on Tuesday heard a claim for compensation from a German certification company over a devastating dam collapse in Brazil in January 2019.More than 270 people died when the dam at a mine operated by Brazilian mining company Vale collapsed, flooding nearby Brumadinho with mud. A local unit of Germany's TUeV Sued had been involved in inspecting the structure.The city of Brumadinho and relatives of an engineer who was killed in the collapse sued TUeV Sued for compensation and damages at the state court in Munich.Lawyers for TUeV Sued rejected any responsibility on its part at Tuesday's hearing, arguing that the probable cause was drilling and blasting for which Vale was responsible on the day of the collapse, German news agency dpa reported. The plaintiffs' lawyers contended that the company had issued a declaration of stability for the dam although it knew that there were problems.Presiding judge Ingrid Henn said she will announce a decision on Feb. 1.In February, Vale signed a settlement deal to pay 37.7 billion reais ($7 billion) to the state of Minas Gerais where Brumadinho is located.
ECONOMY
cuereport.com

90% of UK’s petrol pumps run dry due to ongoing truck driver shortage

Several petrol stations across the United Kingdom are reportedly running dry as a flurry of panic buying has further exacerbated supply shortages caused by the ongoing scarcity of truck drivers. On Sunday, despite the Government’s assurances that the UK is not running short of fuel, long lines of automobiles were...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

191K+
Followers
214K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy