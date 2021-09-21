Johnson City receives award for excellence in communication

The City of Johnson City received an award for excellence in communication from the Tennessee Municipal League. This award was presented at the 81st Annual Conference of the TML in Chattanooga. Johnson City is being celebrated for excellent communication in their new branding campaign as well as their role in effectively spreading awareness and knowledge amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Johnson City communications and marketing staff developed the Mask Up JC campaign at the start of the pandemic, which sparked engagement with residents and tourists in regards to COVID-19 safety.