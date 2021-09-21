CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning offering fall classes to public; first course is free

supertalk929.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning, in partnership with East Tennessee State University, will offer a series of classes to the public this fall. The KACL was established in 1993 to provide adults, regardless of educational status or age, opportunities to attend enriching classes on a variety of subjects. This six-week series of non-credit classes is open to anyone. The classes are informal; with no homework, tests, or grades. Those who have never taken a class can attend one for free. After that, membership for all offered classes is 30 dollars. This fee allows participants to attend any and all classes that season. The classes are held at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education and begin on October 12th. To register or find more information, visit KingsportLearning.org.

www.supertalk929.com

Comments / 0

Related
heraldcourier.com

Bristol Library offering free computer classes

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Public Library is offering free computer classes through Northstar Digital Literacy to help adults build the skills needed in today’s workplace. Bristol Library is using the Northstar Digital Literacy program to offer both self-guided modules and in-person lessons every Tuesday, according to a new release....
BRISTOL, TN
myrgv.com

Harmony Public Schools to offer online learning options for Brownsville students

Harmony Public Schools has announced that it will offer full virtual learning to eligible students at its Brownsville campus beginning Oct. 4. The announcement was the result of the signing of Senate Bill 15 last week by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, which provided funding for Texas public schools wishing to offer online learning during the 2021-22 school year, the school stated in a media release.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kacl#Kingsportlearning Org
nny360.com

Cayuga offering class on drone flights this fall

FULTON - A one-day class this fall at Cayuga Community College’s Fulton Campus will offer community members an opportunity to explore the uses of drones and practice flying the popular aircraft systems. The class, Introduction to Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems, will explore the history of drones, how they operate, and...
COLLEGES
kptv.com

Portland Public Schools to offer free, opt-in COVID-19 tests for students

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools is rolling out a new program this week that will give parents access to free COVID-19 testing for their students, thanks to a partnership with OHSU. PPS said they're prioritizing K-5 schools first because those students aren't eligible for a vaccine yet, but...
PORTLAND, OR
Times-Herald

Series of fall classes offered at Tri-County Arts Council

OLEAN — Fall festivities begin in October at the Tri-County Arts Council with a full pallet of creative art classes for everyone. “We have a little bit of everything from clay to collage,” said Allison Braun, education coordinator. Brushes N Brews pours liters of fun into an afternoon painting class...
OLEAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
pittcc.edu

Late-Start Courses Offer Prospective Students a Chance to Enroll this Fall

WINTERVILLE—The 2021 Fall Semester is off to a great start at Pitt Community College, and registration opportunities remain for those interested in taking courses this fall. According to Lori Preast, PCC Assistant Vice President of Curriculum and Instruction, the college began offering 12-week classes on Monday and will start eight-week classes Oct. 20. All of the courses run until Dec. 17, and while most will take place entirely online, Preast says some have in-person meetings scheduled as well.
WINTERVILLE, NC
cw39.com

Harmony Public Schools offering virtual learning

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Soon students at Harmony Public Schools will be able to learn virtually but they must meet certain requirements. The announcement for the online learning option is the result of the signing of Senate Bill 15 (SB15) by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week. It provided funding for Texas public schools that wish to offer online learning during the 2021-22 school year. With the new law, public schools can enroll up to 10 percent of their student body in online learning.
HOUSTON, TX
nowdecatur.com

U of I Extension Lunch and Learn series offering free classes

September 22, 2021 – Remember hearing the hiss of the traditional pressure cooker and being told not to get near it because it might explode? The electric pressure cookers that flooded the market a few years ago trigger those same feelings of anxiety for some. University of Illinois Extension serving DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt counties hopes to alleviate safety concerns and provide useful tips and tricks in a Lunch and Learn series focusing on electric pressure cookers.
MACON, IL
leominsterchamp.com

Free in-person citizenship classes to be offered at Fitchburg Public Library

FITCHBURG — The Literacy Volunteers of the Montachusett Area, in partnership with the Fitchburg Public Library, will host an in-person citizenship interview class this fall/winter: Tuesdays, Sept. 28 through Dec. 14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This free class will meet in the Garden Room. Masks are required; vaccination is recommended. If...
FITCHBURG, MA
NewsWest 9

Midland College Cogdell Learning Center offers ESL classes

MIDLAND, Texas — Learning a new language can be hard and even costly for some. The Midland College Cogdell Learning Center offers English classes all free of charge. That's thanks to funding from the state. The courses range from level one to level five. This means people can learn things...
MIDLAND, TX
unmc.edu

Arbor offers free fall wellness webinars

Arbor Family Counseling, which provides counseling assistance to UNMC employees through the Employee Assistance Program, is offering free fall 2021 webinars series to the UNMC community. The curated collection of 30-minute seminars is presented by various clinicians at Arbor Family Counseling. Scheduled Zoom seminars include:. Sept. 30, noon: "Back to...
OMAHA, NE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State offering free safety course videos to students, public as crime increases near Columbus campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University will send a push notification Wednesday advising students who attend the Columbus campus of a new online safety course. The creation of the course, which is called the Stay Safe, Buckeyes class, was one of the 15 recommendations made by the university’s Task Force on Community Safety and Well-Being.
OHIO STATE
case.edu

Siegal Lifelong Learning to offer new courses in a new location

The Siegal Lifelong Learning Program is working with Lakeland Community College to offer a selection of learning opportunities in its state-of-the-art Holden University Center. This partnership allows CWRU to expand its reach by offering lifelong learning opportunities convenient to residents of Lake County and other nearby locations. The first two...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
pncguam.com

Student SNAP P-EBT card distribution continues

DPHSS will continue distributing Supplemental Assistance Program (SNAP) Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) Cards through Saturday, September 11. The P-EBT is federally funded and offered through the Food and Nutrition Services of the United States Department of Agriculture. P-EBT Cards distribution is as follows:. P-EBT DISTRIBUTION SCHEDULE. Parents who visited...
CHARITIES
Sheridan Media

Hub on Smith offers exercise and wellness classes to help prevent falls

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of five falls causes a serious injury such as broken bones or a head injury. Each year across the nation, 3 million older people are treated in emergency rooms for fall injuries. Over 800,000 patients a year are hospitalized because of a fall injury, most often because of a head injury or hip fracture.
SHERIDAN, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy