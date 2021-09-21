Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning offering fall classes to public; first course is free

The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning, in partnership with East Tennessee State University, will offer a series of classes to the public this fall. The KACL was established in 1993 to provide adults, regardless of educational status or age, opportunities to attend enriching classes on a variety of subjects. This six-week series of non-credit classes is open to anyone. The classes are informal; with no homework, tests, or grades. Those who have never taken a class can attend one for free. After that, membership for all offered classes is 30 dollars. This fee allows participants to attend any and all classes that season. The classes are held at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education and begin on October 12th. To register or find more information, visit KingsportLearning.org.