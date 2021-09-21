CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan could be home to first wireless charging road for electric vehicles in the U.S.

By Jerilyn Jordan
MetroTimes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFix the damn roads? Look's like Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to electrify our roads, er, well, a damn road. On Tuesday, Whitmer helped kick off the opening ceremony for Motor Bella at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, and during her remarks, she revealed an initiative to develop the nation's first wireless charging infrastructure on a public road somewhere in Wayne, Oakland, or Macomb county.

