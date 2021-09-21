COLUMN: Extraordinary session wrap-up
The Kentucky General Assembly got to work during a three-day extraordinary session that ended just before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 9. Upon the governor's call for a session, we passed bills dealing with many aspects of the pandemic, ranging from education to public health and more. While no action taken during the pandemic will enjoy universal support, the senate majority took a balanced approach by considering public health, individual liberties, and localized control, showing the governor and lawmakers can work together to address the challenges we face.
