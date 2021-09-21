COLUMN: We always forget

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks that have caused the lives of many loved ones to be taken. On that very day, 19 militants apart of the Islamic radical group al Qaeda managed to hijack four airplanes that were later carried out as suicide attacks against targets in the United States. The first two airplanes had struck the twin towers located in the World Trade Center in New York City. Not so long after, the third plane had crashed into the Pentagon that was located right outside Washington D.C. As for the fourth plane, it crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. All attacks combined had almost 3,000 people killed and left more than 6,000 injured. The 19 militants died committing mass suicide and murder, causing most of the perished to be civilians except for 344 firefighters, 71 law enforcement officers who died in the World Trade Center and on the ground in New York City, another law enforcement officer who died when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and 55 military personnel who died at the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia. This massive casualty triggered major U.S. initiatives to combat terrorism and defined the presidency of George W. Bush.

