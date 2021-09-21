COLUMN: Conundrums for today

In the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, it seemed like most everyone eagerly awaited the development and approval of a vaccine that would end the nightmare. The miracle happened with the creation of a highly efficacious and safe vaccine in record time. I hoped that finally there would be a renewed appreciation for immunizations. But for the 40 percent of eligible Americans who remain unvaccinated for COVID-19, attitudes didn’t largely change. I’m astonished with the widespread vaccine resistance and misguided beliefs present in the midst of rampant COVID hospitalizations and deaths. The outrageous disinformation from anti-vaccine activists and conspiracy theorists, the strange politicization of COVID vaccines (and masking), the unconscionable behavior of some politicians, the distrust of public health experts, and the lack of concern for the common good are truly incredible. The seriousness of this pandemic leaves no question about the need for immunization.

