Next Wednesday, the Seattle Sounders will square off against Liga MX giants Club León (7:00 p.m. PT; ESPN2, TUDN, UniMás) in the 2021 Leagues Cup Final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. with a trophy on the line. León advanced to the final by dismantling Sporting Kansas City 6-1 in the quarterfinals before beating fellow Mexican side Pumas UNAM 2-0 in the other semifinal on Wednesday night. They currently sit third in the Liga MX Apertura season, five points shy of league-leaders Club América with eight matches played.

MLS ・ 13 DAYS AGO