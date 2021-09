It is a bit warmer in North Alabama on this Wednesday. Temperatures are in the mid 60s with cloud cover starting to filter in. You'll definitely notice the added humidity out there this morning. This humidity will be the big driver for increased rain chances in the next 5-7 days. While the bulk of the deeper moisture stays west of us, there will be just enough to squeeze out a shower in northwest Alabama this afternoon. Everyone else remains dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 80s.

