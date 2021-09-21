Tony Evers’ Public Safety Failures on Full Display with Refusal to Acknowledge Border Crisis

[Madison, WI] – As illegal border crossings continue to reach record highs, including over 208,000 apprehensions in August, over half of state governors called on Joe Biden to wake up and address the crisis at our southern border in a letter yesterday. Unsurprisingly, Tony Evers’ name was not included, and he is joining Joe Biden in pretending that the crisis doesn’t exist — just the latest event in his long string of public safety failures as governor.