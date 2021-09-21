CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Primrose International Viola Competition Announces Live Round Competitors

theviolinchannel.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colburn School in Los Angeles announced the 24 competitors that will play in the live round of this year's Primrose International Viola Competition. Established in 1979, and named after the prominent viola virtuoso William Primrose, it is the first-ever competition presented for exclusively viola players. Open to violists of any nationality 29 years and younger, the first prize winner will receive USD $15,000.

theviolinchannel.com

