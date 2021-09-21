2021 Primrose International Viola Competition Announces Live Round Competitors

The Leeds International Piano Competition has announced the finalists of this year’s competition, with pianists from the UK, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Japan and Israel in the running for the top prize this weekend. Thomas Kelly becomes the first British pianist to make the Leeds final in over 20 years, since Ashley Wass came fifth in the 2000 competition. He went on to become a BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist later that year and is now the director of music at the Yehudi Menuhin School.

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO