2021 IgNobel prizes awarded--research that first makes you laugh, then makes you think
The 2021 IgNobel prizes were awarded last week. They’re given every year for scientific achievements that first make people laugh, then make them think. Because of the pandemic, this year's ceremony again happened entirely online — rather than in its traditional home on stage at Harvard University's Sanders Theatre. Brian spoke with Marc Abrahams, editor of the Annals of Improbable Research, about this year's awards.www.wtip.org
