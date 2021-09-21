CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, TN

Invitation to Bid

Cover picture for the articleThe Wayne County Board of Education will accept bids on a Dish Washing Machine for Collinwood Middle School until 2:00 PM on September 28, 2021. Specifications are available at the Wayne County Board of Education and at waynetn.net. Bids should be sealed and clearly labeled “CMS Dish Machine” and submitted to the Wayne County Board of Education, 419 South Main Street, P.O. Box 658 Waynesboro, TN 38485. The Wayne County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

