Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock heads to IL with pectoral strain

The Red Sox are placing reliever Garrett Whitlock on the 10-day injured list due to a right pectoral strain, manager Alex Cora told reporters (including Alex Speier of the Boston Globe). Cora stressed that the club doesn’t view the injury as overly serious but wants to be cautious to not aggravate the issue. He didn’t rule out the possibility of Whitlock returning after a 10-day minimal absence.

Even if Whitlock is able to make it by the middle of next week, his loss will still be a tough blow for a Boston team in a tightly contested wild-card race. The Red Sox enter play Tuesday up a game and a half on the Blue Jays for the top wild-card position in the American League. The Yankees are only half a game back of Toronto for the league’s final playoff spot, and the A’s and Mariners are still within range themselves.

Whitlock has arguably been Boston’s best reliever this year, an improbably fantastic outcome for a Rule 5 draftee. Plucked from the Yankees’ system last winter, the right-hander has tossed 72 1/3 innings of 1.99 ERA ball across 45 appearances. He’s benefited from a bit of good fortune to post such a strong run prevention mark — particularly with regard to stranding baserunners — but there’s little question Whitlock has had a strong year. He’s got better-than-average strikeout (26.8%), walk (5.8%), ground-ball (49.5%) and swinging strike (12.8%) rates.

That continued strong work has unsurprisingly gained Whitlock more important opportunities as the season has gone on. After deploying him in mostly mop-up situations early in the year, Cora has increasingly leaned on Whitlock in higher-leverage game states over the past couple months. The 25-year-old has continued to perform well in those key spots, holding opponents to a .151/.220/.283 line over 59 plate appearances deemed “high-leverage” by FanGraphs. With Whitlock down, Hansel Robles, Matt Barnes and the resurgent Garrett Richards look likeliest to shoulder the most important innings late in games.

chatsports.com

Garrett Whitlock placed on 10-day injured list

While the Red Sox were able to pick up a fifth straight win on Sunday and complete a sweep over the Orioles, maintaining the top spot in the wildcard race, there was a little bit of bad news when Garrett Whitlock left the game with a trainer. It was ultimately described as right pectoral tightness, but the severity has been unclear. It’s still not totally clear, but we do know that it is enough to place the righty on the 10-day injured list. Ryan Brasier is coming back up to take his place on the roster.
MLB
chatsports.com

Boston Red Sox bullpen can survive Garrett Whitlock injury

The last thing a team fighting for a playoff spot this late in the season needs is an injury to a key player and the Boston Red Sox will be without arguably their best bullpen weapon down the stretch. Reliever Garrett Whitlock has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right pectoral strain suffered in his most recent appearance on Sunday.
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Garrett Whitlock, Triston Casas, Adam Ottavino

The road to the postseason has been a strange one for the Red Sox, and for a long time recently it has looked like the wildcard race is going to go right down to the wire. That is still very much on the table, but they’re at least in a good position to get home field. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)
MLB
NJ.com

Red Sox’s bullpen a mess heading into Yankees’ showdown series

It might be big-time advantage Yankees when they get into the Red Sox’s bullpen during this weekend’s big series at Fenway Park. Closer Matt Barnes has been wild and lacking his usual velocity since returning from the COVID injured list, rookie star Garrett Whitlock is shelved and Adam Ottavino has followed a great first half with a lot of struggles.
MLB
NESN

Garrett Whitlock Injury: Alex Cora Provides Latest On Red Sox Pitcher

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. Garrett Whitlock has been nails for the Boston Red Sox this season, so it certainly wasn’t good news when he was placed on the injured list last week. The good news for Boston, though, is that he’s feeling better. Whitlock...
MLB
MassLive.com

Garrett Whitlock injury: Boston Red Sox’s top reliever completes ‘big step’ with about 60 throws but Thursday return unlikely

BALTIMORE — Garrett Whitlock, who is on the 10-day injured list with a right pectoral strain, threw here at Camden Yards on Tuesday. “He’s doing better. I think 60 throws if I’m not mistaken,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “That’s what (head trainer) Brad Pearson said. He felt good. Now we’ll see how he reacts tonight and tomorrow. And then we’ll see if we take the next step. But a big step for him obviously to be able to go out there and play catch.”
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox News: Garrett Whitlock making strides toward Postseason return

Red Sox rookie Garrett Whitlock is inching closer to a return. The Red Sox are in Baltimore for a three-game stand against the Orioles with the Postseason on the line. Boston has six games remaining on the calendar and they need to win as many of them as possible. Luckily enough for them, they could be getting back one of their best weapons in the near future.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees reliever set to return to Red Sox bullpen

The Boston Globe reports the Boston Red Sox are set to get reliever Garrett Whitlock back from the injured list before the regular season ends on Sunday. According to the Globe, Whitlock made 60 throws Tuesday at Camden Yards before the Red Sox lost to the Baltimore Orioles, 4-2. “A...
MLB
