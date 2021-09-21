AVC: Get Ready to Shake-Out On 10/21 at 10:21am

Each year, AVC participates in The Great California Shake-Out to build awareness about how to respond during an earthquake. On Oct. 21, all AVC employees and students at all locations are encouraged to “Drop! Cover! Hold On!” beginning at 10:21am.This one-minute drill is designed to prepare you to seek safety in the event of an earthquake. Immediately following the drill, at 10:22am, everyone on campus is instructed to evacuate buildings and proceed to the areas designated on the campus evacuation maps. This evacuation drill is mandatory.