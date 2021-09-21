CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals Activate WR Antoine Wesley from COVID-19 List

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
 7 days ago
On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the activation of wide receiver Antoine Wesley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. In conjunction with the move, the Cardinals also released kicker Matt McCrane from the practice squad.

Wesley was a surprise player who made the roster for many fans within the state of Arizona, especially after fellow receiver KeeSean Johnson departed the team thanks to the cutdown to 53 players.

To Wesley's credit however, a phenomenal training camp put everyone on notice, as the 6-foot-4 receiver continually made plays through each demanding week of practice. Wesley initially signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

After being placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury in 2020, the team released Wesley, who muddled in free agency prior to signing with Arizona on May 21 of this year. Wesley, just activated off the COVID-19 list, was initially placed on the list on Friday, Sept. 10.

Wesley has yet to become active on a game-day roster, although the Cardinals seem to like him enough to potentially change that this season.

He and Andy Isabella are the fifth and sixth receivers on the 53-man roster. In the first two games of the season, Isabella did not play in the season opener and was on the field for one special-teams play Sunday against Minnesota.

