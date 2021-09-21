Man Arrested for August Assaults at Windsor Lake

A 51-year-old man was arrested after assaulting multiple people, including two police officers and a child, at Windsor Lake last month. According to the Greeley Tribune, just after 7:30 p.m. on August 2, Windsor Police responded to a disturbance taking place near Veronica Drive and Moonglow Drive. The caller stated that an argument was happening, in which people were allegedly attacking each other. They were also informed that someone involved had been injured, and that the attacker was being restrained by others at the scene.