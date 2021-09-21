CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Grateful Disabled Coloradans Have Chance to ‘Hike’ In State Park

By Zane Mathews
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Colorado State Park is giving Coloradans with mobility impairments the ability to experience the wondrous beauty of the Rocky Mountains. Hiking is one of Colorado's favorite pastimes and a great way to enjoy the scenic wonders of our great state. There is something very special about being on a mountain trail experiencing the majesty of the mountains, the sounds of the forest, the smells of a wildflower meadow, and feeling the crisp mountain air on your face. Unfortunately, not everyone in Colorado has the ability to experience something like this, that many of us take for granted.

95rockfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
95 Rock KKNN

The Coke Ovens of Redstone, Colorado Explained

Located at the intersection of State Highway 133 and Chair Mountain Stables Road in the town of Redstone, Colorado stands 90 historic coke ovens — but what is a coke oven, and why are they here?. When they were originally constructed back in the late 1890s, there were 249 coke...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
95 Rock KKNN

South Park Guys Agree to $3.1 Million for Colorado’s Casa Bonita

It must be news to Cartman's ears, as it's been announced that Matt Stone and Trey Parker are a heartbeat away from owning the one and only Casa Bonita. I don't know how much I thought it would cost to buy Casa Bonita, but I'm sure that I thought it was more than $3 million, but according to Westword, $3.1 million has all but sealed the deal for the South Park creators.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

25 Colorado-Inspired Names Perfect For Your Mountain Dog

Coloradans love their dogs like they love the mountains, snow sports, craft beer, weed, and the Denver Broncos. So we came up with 25 names inspired by all of those things. Did you know that it's proven that we like our four-legged companions a little too much? Really. A recent study found that dogs in Colorado experience more separation anxiety from their owners than anywhere else (and that's usually a two-way street). Don't believe me? Read this.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#State Of Colorado#Coloradans#Track Chair Program#Lions Head#The Track Chair Program#Track Chair Trips
95 Rock KKNN

I’ve Lived in Colorado a Year: Here Are 30 Things I’ve Learned

Hard to believe it's already been a year. Thinking back on it, that year has flown by so fast and it's almost felt like I JUST moved to Colorado a month ago. So much has happened, we've done so many awesome things, and we have had some fantastic experiences since my wife, our six-year-old son, and I started calling Colorado home. Oh, and we can't forget about our dog Lucy and Kozmoe the Kitty either.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Teen Sentenced to 30 Years for Killing Classmate

A teenage boy has recently received a hefty charge of killing one of his classmates back in 2019. A judge who presides over Arapahoe County sentenced an 18-year-old man to 30 years in prison after he allegedly killed one of his classmates earlier this year, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office located in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Bison Herd Surrounds Cars In A Colorado Wildlife Refuge

Wildlife encounters have not been nor have they ever been an uncommon sight here in Colorado. In fact, in the past several years (especially this year) it seems like there have been so many more than usual. While that's probably largely in part to more people having cameras, such as security cameras and their phones always sitting nearby, it's a lot easier to document wildlife now than in the past. Still, wildlife, especially around this time of year is certainly not an uncommon sight here in the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

10 Ways To Build the Perfect Colorado Campfire

Thankfully, there are a number of ways to build the perfect campfire. You are mainly looking for 3 ingredients: firewood, kindling, and tinder. All 3 ingredients are easily found throughout Colorado. With so many places to hunt, camp, and fish, once you know how to build the perfect campfire you can spend just about as much time as you want in the great outdoors.
LIFESTYLE
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy