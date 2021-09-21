Grateful Disabled Coloradans Have Chance to ‘Hike’ In State Park
A Colorado State Park is giving Coloradans with mobility impairments the ability to experience the wondrous beauty of the Rocky Mountains. Hiking is one of Colorado's favorite pastimes and a great way to enjoy the scenic wonders of our great state. There is something very special about being on a mountain trail experiencing the majesty of the mountains, the sounds of the forest, the smells of a wildflower meadow, and feeling the crisp mountain air on your face. Unfortunately, not everyone in Colorado has the ability to experience something like this, that many of us take for granted.95rockfm.com
Comments / 0