One person is dead following a hit-and-run accident involving a motorized scooter Monday afternoon on Grand Junction's North Avenue. It was just after 4:00 p.m. when there was a report of an accident in the area of 29 1/2 Road and North Avenue. According to eyewitnesses, a white SUV struck another vehicle as well as a motorized scooter and then left the area. When first responders arrived, they found the adult male driver of the scooter in the road. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and unfortunately, the man died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the other vehicle that was struck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO