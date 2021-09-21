CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-MLS and Liga MX to launch expanded Leagues Cup in 2023

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Every Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX club will pause their seasons in the summer of 2023 to participate in an expanded Leagues Cup as the North American leagues continue to integrate, officials said on Tuesday. The Leagues Cup will showcase the sport in the region in...

NEW YORK & MEXICO CITY (Sept. 21, 2021) – In a monumental new chapter for North American soccer, beginning in 2023, all of the clubs from the top two first division leagues in North America -- Major League Soccer and LIGA MX -- will compete in a completely reimagined Leagues Cup: an annual, month-long, tournament. Both leagues will pause their respective seasons for one month during the summer to play Leagues Cup, showcasing the soccer infrastructure and capabilities in the region in the years leading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the U.S., Canada and Mexico -- the first World Cup to feature 48 countries.
Starting in 2023, big changes are coming to the Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions League! MLS will take a one-month break during the summer for the new expanded Leagues Cup tournament which will now feature every team from both MLS and LigaMX. The top three finishers will qualify for the new expanded Champions League which will now grow to 27 teams. Certainly both leagues and Concacaf will need the next year+ just to work out the logistics, but it will be interesting to see how things shape up!
