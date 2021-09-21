Soccer-MLS and Liga MX to launch expanded Leagues Cup in 2023

NYCFC midfielder Santiago Rodriguez jumps over Pumas’ midfielder Gerardo Moreno during a 2021 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals match. Image : Getty Images. If I were the cynical sort (perish the thought!), I might suggest that MLS realizes its main stream of income, expansion, might be drying up in the coming years. That’s if you go by the “MLS is a Ponzi scheme” theory, which one has to admit has some legs. Charlotte and St. Louis join the league in the next two years, but, after that, there are no more definite candidates, and the pandemic has probably made that an even farther reach for a lot of cities. So perhaps MLS went searching for another revenue source to boost their anemic (comparatively) TV deal. That’s what I would say if I were the cynical sort.
