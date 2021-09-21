CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'How do you think he'll speak to you in front of your KIDS?' MAFS UK viewers slam 'controlling' Franky as they urge his wife Marilyse to 'leave him' after she confesses to seeing his 'red flags'

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline
 7 days ago

Married at First Sight UK viewers slammed 'controlling' Franky tonight as they urged his wife Marilyse to 'leave him' during the final commitment ceremony.

Personal trainer Marilyse Corrigan, 37, from Beverly, Yorkshire, married military man and fellow fitness fanatic Franky, 47, on the current series of the E4 show, with the pair getting close on their honeymoon to the Lake District.

However since then viewers have been left feeling uncomfortable over their relationship after the pair had an explosive argument which left them sleeping in separate rooms.

Meanwhile last night Franky snapped at Marilyse and told her 'not to speak when he was speaking.'

In tonight's episode of the E4 show, Marilyse confessed she was seeing 'red flags' in their relationship, with many of those watching begging her to leave her 'vile' husband.

Married at First Sight UK viewers slammed 'controlling' Franky tonight as they urged his wife Marilyse to 'leave him' during the final commitment ceremony

One wrote: 'Marilyse wake the hell up! If he can talk to you like that, how do you think he would speak to your kids in front of you and behind closed doors?'

Another commented: 'Franky makes me skin crawl...Marilyse needs to get out of there.'

On tonight's show the couple discussed their most recent argument, with Marilyse telling Franky: 'It wasn't a bad letter it was an honest letter. It is a little bit embarrassing. And then you said to me, "When I speak don't speak."'

'Franky you've spent half the time here speaking over the top of me.'

She went on to tell the camera: 'When I started getting to know Franky I was blind to his personality. he can be overpowering and a bit abrupt.'

Marilyse said: 'This week has been a bit rocky. I don't want him to speak to me like that in front of my kids. I have been a bit unsure about how I feel.'

Meanwhile Franky confessed he 'had a little pop' at Marilyse at the dinner party, adding: 'It wouldn't surprise me if she said enough is enough.'

Sitting with the experts, Marilyse said it had been the 'hardest week so far', with Franky adding: 'To say I need to open more, that is like three weeks ago. I opened up three weeks ago to Marilyse and that's the most important thing.'

In tonight's episode of the E4 show, Mariylse confessed she was seeing 'red flags' in their relationship, with many of those watching begging her to leave her 'vile' husband

Marilyse and Franky sat in front of the experts to dissect exactly where they could go next with their relationship.

An expert asked Marilyse what it was like for her to hear some of the comments about Franky's personality and his way of being in the relationship.

'I think that was people's initial first kind of look at Franky when they first met him and that's what the letter did actually say: "At first, we did feel like you two were mismatched," explained Marilyse.

'I mean, I know it was more aimed at Frankie then it was myself, so I do get why Franky got a bit upset.'

Franky added: 'Someone saying me and Marilyse are a mismatch - that's a dig and a bit of a low blow.'

When the expert went on to say how it seemed to trigger him, Franky continued: 'Of course I'm going to defend our relationship because Marilyse means a lot to me, so when people are being a bit cheap, you know, so...'

During the session with the experts, Franky became defensive after they suggested Marilyse might leave him for his behaviour 

Marilyse responded to her husband: 'But yeah you need to not take it like that, Franky. We had this conversation before we even went to the dinner party. Don't take everything so negatively.'

He said: 'I know, that's why I was having a laugh and cracking jokes,' to which Marilyse added: 'Yeah, but you're doing it a little bit now, that's all. You don't need to.'

Marilyse said: 'Franky told me not to talk over him. I was shocked when he said that to me.'

Franky added: 'I snapped, and it was ugly and it was out-of-character for me.'

Experts pushed him on whether he trusted himself and if he felt Marilyse might leave him but the hardman was unimpressed.

He snapped: 'I don't know where that comes from. I trust myself. You're telling me, I don't fully trust her?'

Franky, who has spent the last 16 years living in Dubai, wed the mother-of-two Marilyse earlier on in the series 

Meanwhile Marilyse said she was contemplating leaving the experiment, adding: 'I feel like I've learnt from what other people have been saying that I do need to stand up for myself more and be heard a bit more and be standing my ground.'

However Franky went on to reveal he planned to stay, while Marilyse said: 'For me it was harder because it was the hardest week. I had a couple of red flags and I don't want to be spoken to like that at all.'

However ultimately she decided to stay in the process and bring her husband home to continue the experiment together.

Viewers were stunned by the decision and urged her to leave him, with one writing: 'Franky has made my skin crawl from day 1! He is a vile vile man.'

Another wrote: 'Franky is a ticking time bomb.'

A third commented: 'Marilyse for the sake of your kids, put leave.'

