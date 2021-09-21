CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave & Buster's CEO to retire

By Julie Littman
restaurantdive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Jenkins is retiring as CEO and member of the board of directors at Dave & Buster's, effective Sept. 30, the company said on Tuesday. He will become a senior advisor to the CEO until Nov. 30 to help with the transition. Kevin Sheehan, chair of Dave & Buster's board,...

www.restaurantdive.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
