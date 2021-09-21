CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Lorde's Te Reo Maori Songs Mean For The Effort To Revive The Language

By Sam Yellowhorse Kesler
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 7 days ago

Who is entitled to sing in a language that is not their own? That was the question from some fans after New Zealand pop artist Lorde released a mini-album of five of her songs translated in te reo Maori, the language spoken by the people indigenous to her home country of New Zealand. Lorde is not Maori, but she said in a statement that much of her value system comes from traditional Maori principles.

Revolver

Hear Alice in Chains, Sunn O))) Members Team on THE LORD's New Song "We Who Walk in Light"

From chasing brown notes in Sunn O))) to running esteemed heavy-music record label Southern Lord, Greg Anderson keeps himself busy. His latest endeavor is THE LORD, an exploratory collaborative project that kicked off in March with "Needle Cast," a joint effort with BIG | BRAVE's Robin Wattie. Today (September 15th), he's teamed with Revolver to premiere another new song, the lysergic drone-doom bad trip "We Who Walk in Light," which features Alice in Chains singer William Duvall. The single is available now on Bandcamp, with proceeds going directly to Jail Guitar Doors, a non-profit run by MC5's Wayne Kramer.
MUSIC
TVLine

The Voice Recap: Night 3 Tees Up a Miffed 'Grandpa,' a 'Fiddle-Friendly Coach' and a Starmaking 'Rocket Man'

“Where am I going to go for Christmas now?” wondered Ariana Grande after getting into a playful tiff with self-appointed grandpa Blake Shelton during Monday’s episode of The Voice. And more importantly, which of Night 3’s Blind Auditions made not only them but John Legend and Kelly Clarkson hear stars? Read on, and we’ll discuss the country boy whose mere mention of fiddling turned John into “a very fiddle-friendly coach,” the former contestant’s sister who was taking her turn in the spotlight and the mother of two whose unique look the panelists thought wasn’t half as memorable as her “Rocket Man”...
TV & VIDEOS
I-Rock 93.5

Poll: What’s the Best Nirvana Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Nirvana song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.
ELECTIONS
wpr.org

'What Do You Need A Song For?': Esperanza Spalding's Search For The Answer

At the heart of Esperanza Spalding's new album, Songwrights Apothecary Lab (S.A.L.), is a question: "What do you need a song for?" In pursuit of answers, Spalding, a Grammy-winning jazz singer and bassist, assembled a team of more than just other musicians; she created a laboratory of sorts, gathering neuroscientists, psychologists, ethnomusicologists and more. "We are like shipwrights," Spalding says in an interview with NPR's Ailsa Chang. "We build things. We build things that we want to be vessels to ferry people from one point to another point. One shore to another shore. Or even through a vast, uncharted terrain."
MUSIC
