Climbing ‘The Wall’: Are Radiohead This Generation’s Pink Floyd?

In anticipation of their upcoming reissue of A Momentary Lapse of Reason, Pink Floyd have dug up their original demo for the album’s “Yet Another Movie.”. Gilmour plays rumbling, mumbling fretless bass on the instrumental recording, soloing around long beds of synthesized strings and quietly arpeggiated keyboard notes. The drums are slow and pensive. The tape hiss contributes to the atmosphere of the demo, since it obscures some of the action, allowing Gilmour’s bass to surface here as if it were coming up for air. When the band hit the studio with co-producer Bob Ezrin for the album version, Gilmour was singing oblique, impressionistic lyrics about people feeling disillusionment and drummer Nick Mason was in charge of the propulsive rhythms. The track became a staple of their stadium tours in the years that followed the record’s release.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO