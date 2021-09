The Notre Dame football team takes on Cincinnati on Saturday, and here are three Bearcats who just be stopped for them to come away 5-0. In what should be their toughest opponent on the 2021 schedule, the Notre Dame football team will host the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 5. Both of these teams come in as top-10 teams according to the latest AP Poll, and both will look to continue their trek towards a possible College Football Playoff appearance.

