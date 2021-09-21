Over 25 Culturally Distinct Artists Perform in the Upcoming Mosaic Silicon Valley Festival
The Mosaic Festival in Silicon Valley announced a packed lineup of artists and performers representing culturally-distinct communities within and around San Jose and Silicon Valley for its inaugural event on October 2, 2021, at the Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum rock Avenue, San Jose from Noon to 6 PM. The festival, presented by Mosaic America and the School of Arts & Culture, brings over 50 partners from culture-bearers to tech giants, with a mission to create more belonging through art.indiacurrents.com
Comments / 0