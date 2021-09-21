CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Over 25 Culturally Distinct Artists Perform in the Upcoming Mosaic Silicon Valley Festival

By Staff Writer
indiacurrents.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mosaic Festival in Silicon Valley announced a packed lineup of artists and performers representing culturally-distinct communities within and around San Jose and Silicon Valley for its inaugural event on October 2, 2021, at the Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum rock Avenue, San Jose from Noon to 6 PM. The festival, presented by Mosaic America and the School of Arts & Culture, brings over 50 partners from culture-bearers to tech giants, with a mission to create more belonging through art.

indiacurrents.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
San Jose, CA
Society
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lion Dance#Performing Arts#Mexican#Opera Cultura#Opera San Jose#Parangal Dance Company#Playboyz Inc#Blood Moon Orchestra#American
The Hill

North Korea conducts anti-aircraft missile test amid stalled talks with US

North Korean state media reported on Friday that the country had test-fired an anti-aircraft missile on Thursday amid stalled nuclear talks with the United States, Reuters reported. The weapons developer that test-fired the missile, the Academy of Defense Science, was reportedly determining the functionality of several elements of the missile,...
MILITARY
CNN

Pelosi scrambles to pass trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been working furiously behind the scenes to build support for the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, personally calling Democrats and talking to members on the House floor as progressives threaten to tank it. Pelosi told reporters she is closer to bringing the two...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy