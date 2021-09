It was definitely a different Kentucky Bourbon Festival this year, and nobody would disagree with that. Beyond the fact that the event was ticketed and only 7,000 were up for sale, that there was an age restriction, and you had to present proof of vaccination or a negative covid test because of a significant rise in covid cases due to the Delta variant. But that didn’t dissuade the bourbon enthusiasts who turned out in droves with a taste for the brown Kentucky beverage and money to spend, and spend they did.

