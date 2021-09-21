Tight job market is causing costs to rise at FedEx

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – “Help Wanted” signs have become as common as welcome mats across North Texas, and the great State Fair of Texas is no exception. But there are additional challenges. “For us, it’s 24 days! We only have 24 days! Who’s going to work for somebody for just 24 days, right? It’s a temporary gig,” explains Justin Martinez. He and his father, Rudy, have several locations at the fair, and he says they saw the staffing crisis coming. “Just going about our daily lives, just going out to a restaurant and seeing the challenges. It’s an hour wait! Not because they’re crowded,...

