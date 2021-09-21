Tight job market is causing costs to rise at FedEx
NEW YORK (AP) — FedEx is getting hurt by the tight job market. The package delivery company said Tuesday that its costs are up $450 million in the most recent quarter, as it paid higher wages as it got harder to find new workers and demand for shipping increased. FedEx also cut its outlook for the year, saying earnings will be lower than it previously expected, partly due to the increased costs related to the tight labor market.www.riverbender.com
Comments / 0