Bochy won't rule out MLB return: 'Never say never'

By Tom Ruminski
theScore
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary skipper Bruce Bochy isn't closing the door on returning to the majors after retiring at the end of the 2019 campaign. "I think I'll just say what I've been saying: I don't think you rule anything out," Bochy recently told Barry M. Bloom of Sportico. "I've enjoyed doing what I've been doing, working with the (San Francisco) Giants, going through the minor-league affiliates. I went to spring training for a couple of weeks, but you never say never. That's my mindset."

