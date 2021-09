No more need to play games, do the deflecting thing, or hide behind the cloak of obscurity. When the Chicago Bears face the Cleveland Browns this weekend, Justin Fields will be the QB1. It comes by way of an injury to Andy Dalton, but it comes just the same. Now Nagy will have an opportunity to show he can craft an offensive gameplan designed with Fields in mind, and Fields will have an opportunity to show this should be his job to run with, even after Dalton gets healthy.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO