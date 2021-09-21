CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders/Steelers: Final Game Notes

By Grant Richards
fullpresscoverage.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor what feels like the first time in a long time, the Las Vegas Raiders emerge from Week 2 standing at 2-0. Injuries have begun to pop up, but the team has carried on, seemingly unfazed. This is not the same 2-0 start as previous years. The Raiders seem to settle in defensively, allowing Derek Carr and the offense to click. As a result, they don’t stress about scoring 30+ points in hopes of securing a victory.

fullpresscoverage.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Derek Carr lauds Ben Roethlisberger before Raiders-Steelers: 'One of the best quarterbacks in our game, still'

Derek Carr has had two memorable games against the Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. In 2015, the two teams engaged in a track meet that wasn't decided until Chris Boswell hit the game-winning field goal with two seconds left to secure the 38-35 victory. Three years later, Carr and company rallied to defeat the Steelers in a wild game that ultimately contributed to the Steelers missing the playoffs.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals first-round WR Ja’Marr Chase said he enjoyed silencing those doubting his abilities with his big-time Week 1 debut in Sunday’s win. “I like to tell them, ‘Enjoy the show.’ That’s all I can tell them,” Chase said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “A lot of news coming. I’ve been hearing this since I was young, you know what I’m saying? But I’m not worried about it. This is my job right here, and my job is to catch the football and make plays. So I’ma let them sit back and enjoy the show.”
NFL
USA Today

Raiders to be without DT Gerald McCoy vs the Steelers

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Pittsburgh will have a clear advantage in terms of healthy bodies. It came out earlier that backup quarterback Marcus Mariota would be out after injuring his quad on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens. Now, according to NFL...
NFL
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers Wednesday injury report vs Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with just a handful of injuries ahead of their week two matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in a battle of 1-0 teams. “Thankfully, it doesn’t appear that we have a lot of injury damage coming out of the game,” Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “There are some bumps and bruises associated with play, maybe a veteran guy or two who I’ll be minimizing at the early portions of the week. But you know we never spent a lot of time worrying about that.”
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur said he was unaware of the nature of G Graham Glasgow‘s heart issue until after the game. The veteran initially stayed in the game with an elevated heart rate before checking out and going to the hospital. “Based on what we heard was going on with...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Raiders Steelers#The Las Vegas Raiders#Nhl Revamped Rosters#Metropolitan Division Pt
ngscsports.com

The Ultimate Steelers – Raiders Game Day Preview

Steeler Nation doesn’t just reside in the surrounding areas of Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. It is a world-wide army that lives and dies with the NFL franchise that calls Pittsburgh it’s home. The six-time Super Bowl champions are a team that always strives for excellence, and their fans expect nothing less in return. This is the ultimate Steelers Game Day Preview that all followers of the black and gold come to find everything they need to know about the Pittsburgh Steelers and their upcoming opponent! Mike Drakulich (@PghSportsNation), who covers both Pitt football and the Steelers for NGSC Sports, brings you inside the huddle for both teams with a weekly game story, the Steelers offensive and defensive game plans for success, prediction, game day information, a detailed breakdown of each team, and an up to date team injury report. Heck, you’ll even know the weather at kickoff. The only thing you’re missing is a game uniform.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Steelers notes: Stephon Tuitt takes over police initiative, Raiders rule 5 players out Sunday

Maurkice Pouncey has retired, but a mark he left on the community is being carried on by a former teammate. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt is taking over an initiative in partnership with the Pittsburgh Police that distributes 25 tickets to every Steelers home game to the police department to interact and engage with children from around the city.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Podcast: What the Steelers need to do to defeat the Raiders on Sunday

The Steelers pulled the ole switcheroo on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday by only blitzing Josh Allen a mere two times in the 23-16 victory. What particular type of strategy does the coaching staff need to employ on Saturday in order to defeat the Raiders? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC senior editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Podcast: The Steelers aren’t in any position to overlook the Raiders

Is there a chance of the Steelers overlooking the Raiders this Sunday at Heinz Field? Even if they don’t, that wouldn’t guarantee a win. Speaking of wins, how about that Week 1 triumph over the heavily favored Bills? Hear all of that and more on this edition of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack! Join Tony Defeo on those those subjects, engaging in Pittsburgh pro football talk and much, much more.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
AEW
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers notes: Devin Bush, Joe Haden listed as questionable against Raiders

After practicing in full the first two days of the week, Steelers defensive starters Devin Bush and Joe Haden are questionable for Sunday’s home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders because of groin injuries. Both were added to the injury report Friday, when they were limited in practice, according to...
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Steelers’ Trai Turner ejected from game after he appears to spit on Raiders lineman

Referees ejected Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner from Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders after an apparent spitting incident. Turner got himself into trouble after Ben Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass to rookie running back Najee Harris. Turner was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after an altercation with Raiders defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, and the offensive guard was tossed from the game.
NFL
chatsports.com

Post-Game Sound: Hear from Steelers coaches and players after the loss to the Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers for the first time this regular season with their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday. After the game, there was plenty of video/audio to take in from the locker room and down at field level. Here at BTSC we try to gather as much information as possible for those fans who might not be on social media and see this on a weekly basis.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy