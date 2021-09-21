CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers make pair of changes to practice squad

By Zach Kruse
 7 days ago
The Green Bay Packers announced a pair of corresponding changes to the practice squad on Tuesday.

The team released defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and offensive lineman Jacob Capra from the practice squad and signed safety Shawn Davis and defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh to replace them.

Both were draft picks.

McIntosh, a fifth-round pick in 2018, was in Green Bay for a visit on Monday. He hasn’t played in a regular season game since 2019. The Packers haven’t played well along the defensive line to start 2021 and may eventually call on McIntosh to play a role.

Davis, a fifth-round pick in 2021, provides extra depth at safety, where injuries have left the 53-man roster thin. He joins rookie Innis Gaines as safeties on the practice squad.

The Packers also officially released tight end Jace Sternberger, a move reported earlier Tuesday.

