Biz briefs

La PORTE — PrimeMD will celebrate one year of business on Oct. 1 at 245 W Johnson Rd. in La Porte with a ribbon cutting, food, giveaways and gift bags to the first 50 attendees. The event will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and visitors can RSVP through the LEAP website, laportepartnership.com. PrimeMD is a Direct Primary Care practice that provides personalized care. By choosing not to operate within the confines of insurance, Dr. Melissa Cain can focus on members’ needs through 30- and 60-minute appointments. As a PrimeMD member, patients have access to the doctor via phone, email and text, according to LEAP.