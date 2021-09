Power your Blink Outdoor security camera using the sun’s energy with the Blink Solar Panel Charging Mount. Providing nonstop peace of mind, it ensures you don’t need to worry about changing the camera’s battery. This means you can monitor your home’s surroundings without the power ever running low. Because you never know when your camera could run out of battery during an important event. Plus, it provides an eco-friendly alternative to disposing of batteries. Moreover, the Solar Panel Charging Mount features a flexible placement: simply pivot the solar panel when attached or detach and move it up to two feet away from the camera. Best of all, it won’t obstruct the camera’s view while charging. In fact, it has a petite design that’s barely noticeable while allowing you to enjoy a nonstop sustainable charge.

ELECTRONICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO