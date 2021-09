It’s hard not to get overzealous when browsing great deals at the grocery store, especially if you’re the type of person who likes to hoard ingredients. Sometimes, though, you’ll find that you’ve bought 10 more steaks than necessary, or that sale on bell peppers made you buy way more than you could possibly finish in a week. Unfortunately, the enemies of freshness—moisture and air—seep into all foods over time, and if you don't eat it quickly, your produce will likely sport brown spots or even some colorful, fuzzy mold within a few days. To help combat the scourge of spoilage, you can opt for a vacuum sealer, which is a great appliance for keeping as much air away from your food as possible.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO