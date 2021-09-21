Escape Halloween Releases Daily Lineups

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Grant Gilmore
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill you be celebrating all things spooky at Escape Halloween this year? The daily lineups have been revealed if you can’t make both days!. Escape Halloween, the largest festival celebrating spooky season on the West Coast, is just over a month away and the hype is steadily building for the upcoming edition. Each year Insomniac pulls out all the stops to make this festival one of the best experiences for anyone who flocks to SoCal to attend and this year is shaping up to be no different.

