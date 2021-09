Major League Soccer and Liga MX agreed to carve a one-month hole in their schedules to create a CONCACAF-sanctioned club tournament that would include all 47 teams across the two leagues. Set to begin in 2023, the new Leagues Cup represents the latest synergy created between MLS and Liga MX. And the timing of this deal is crucial, as MLS’ eight-year deal, bundling its TV rights with U.S. Soccer at large, comes to an end in 2022. MLS is currently negotiating its new TV contracts, separate from U.S. Soccer, which is shopping rights to the USMNT and USWNT games starting in...

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO