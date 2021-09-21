CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

This Song About a Montana Cowboy is a True Story of the Past

By Jesse James
My Country 95.5
My Country 95.5
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the greatest things about music is the ability it has to tell a story. Some of the best songwriters are also the best storytellers. Montana has a long history in the cattle industry due to its wide-open space and ranges, and Bob Fudge is one of Montana's most famous cowboys. He drove contract cattle herds from Texas to the Montana range. Throughout his life, he worked on many cattle ranches in Montana.

mycountry955.com

Comments / 1

Related
94.9 KYSS FM

A Celebrity Visitor Paid a Visit to the ZACC in Missoula Today

Montana has definitely had its share of celebrity visits over the last year. We've heard about a bunch of movies being filmed across the state, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez paid the Treasure State a visit back in May, and a Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers showdown on a Big Sky golf course made huge headlines over the summer. Missoula has obviously spent plenty of time on the lookout for the cast of Yellowstone as they've filmed locally - and we even had Kevin Costner in town for a day last fall.
MISSOULA, MT
discoverourcoast.com

Bookmonger: A true story of roundball on and off the reservation

Celadon Books — 336 pp — hardback $23.49; kindle $14.99. “Brothers on Three” contains the typical elements of a sports-themed coming-of-age story: underdog high school athletes who, despite adversity, win the basketball championship. But if you’re expecting a conventional narrative arc to this nonfiction story, you’re in for a surprise....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Nox Holloway, ‘Montana’

According to their Spotify bio, Nox Holloway are “an Alt/Pop duo formed by two college friends in their senior year”, but to listen to them, you’d think you’re listening to some sort of veteran musical collective with decades of experience within the scene. If anything, that just shows how impressive the likes of the duo’s new single, “Montana”, truly is.
MONTANA STATE
The Boot

Story Behind the Song: Jack Ingram, ‘America’

After releasing his 2009 album Big Dreams & High Hopes, Jack Ingram pledged to write a new song every week. The first product of that resolution was a musical tribute to the United States, simply titled "America." The idea for the song came to Ingram when he was on tour...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
My Country 95.5

Montana Moose Calls for Calf After Being Separated

The moose is one of the largest wild animals to be found in our area. A full grown male moose can weight about 1500 pounds, with the females coming in at about 1100 pounds. That puts them second to the bison (which average about 2000 pounds for the bulls). That's a good enough to reason to give the large animals a wide birth.
CASPER, WY
mtpr.org

Celebrate The Songs Of '71 On Montana Public Radio

2021 is the 50th anniversary of NPR. As part of the year-long efforts to look back at 1971, MTPR DJs will be spinning tracks from that monumental year in music. Join us all week as we feature more than 38 hours of special music and documentary programs put together by Montana Public Radio’s music producers.
MUSIC
Austin American-Statesman

'Moonlight in Vermont': What's the story behind the song?

Ben and Jerry's, Bernie Sanders, and maple bourbon are some of things that Vermont is world-famous for. But for some, what truly puts the state on the global map is one 77-year-old jazz standard: "Moonlight in Vermont." An unofficial anthem of Vermont, the tune has been recorded hundreds of times,...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Montana Territory#A True Story#Canadian#Texas Trail Driver#Bobfudge Com#Indians
viralhatch.com

Brian Laundrie’s sister reveals last text message she received from Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie’s sister has revealed the last text message she received from Gabby Petito before she went missing. Following Cassie Laundrie’s interview with Good Morning America images were shared of postcards that she received from her brother’s fiancée Gabby Petito, which included the last text message exchange she had. The...
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
1240 WJIM

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Country 95.5

WATCH: A Calm Interaction Between Wyoming Grizzly and Wolf

When you think of bears and wolves, you think of them both being predators and not getting along. We see here in the video below that it's not always that way!. This time of year the bears are eating constantly and always looking for an easy meal. Sometimes that way of thinking doesn't sit very well with the wolves in Yellowstone.
WYOMING STATE
distinctlymontana.com

Come See Author Paul Ulrich Talk About His Book "Montana Stories" At Books and Books in Butte on September 25!

Medellee Antonioli, owner of Isle of Books and Books (formerly Books and Books) in Butte says that about two out of every five books she sells in Butte are about the Richest Hill on Earth. Whether it's the Butte Heritage Cookbook, Jake Sorich's smash hit Cabbage Patch, or classics like Copper Camp or War of the Copper Kings, the city of Butte's desire to learn about it's own history is something she's never seen before.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Review: 'True Raiders' a fun read about true treasure hunt

“True Raiders” by Brad Ricca (St. Martin’s Press) For fans of “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” there’s something just as exciting as seeing Indiana Jones swashbuckling his way through the jungles in search of treasure. That thing is hearing Dr. Henry Jones describe the history behind the Ark of the Covenant, and what makes it such a sought-after archeological find.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy