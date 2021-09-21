CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Biden Administration Is Adding Worker Protections To Address Extreme Heat

By Julia Shipley
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 8 days ago
The Biden administration is pushing for new worker protections after record-setting temperatures across the country left dozens of workers injured and dead this summer. The Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Monday that it will prioritize inspections on hot days, target high-risk industries nationally, and, as reported earlier this summer, begin developing a federal rule to protect workers from heat-related illnesses, a move long sought by worker advocates.

IN THIS ARTICLE
https://www.gpb.org/news

 https://www.gpb.org/news

