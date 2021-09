Internet of things (IoT) is a somewhat overused technology buzzword of late, but still has important meaning in the future of everyday life. One recent IPO that may be able to take advantage of this growth market is Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV), which went public on Aug. 31 of this year. 2 million common shares of FCUV stock were issued at an offering price of $5, with gross proceeds to the company totaling $10 million.

