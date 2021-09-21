CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Getaway on Netflix's 'Most Amazing Vacation Rentals'

By Ryan Nelson
I can't say that I've ever heard of Netflix's 'The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals' show. But with one glance at the title, I'm guessing you can probably figure out what it's all about. If you want to learn about some awesome travel destinations, this looks like it's the show for you. A mansion in the Rockies, beachfront villas, luxury lodges, a cabin with a private waterfall.....these are just a few of the properties that are featured in the first two seasons of the show. And here's something pretty cool, a Montana ranch gets the spotlight in one of the episodes.

